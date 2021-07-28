DCH Regional Medical Center keeps remote vaccination site open following rise in COVID-19 cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Alabama, DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa has changed its plans regarding its remote vaccination site, announcing the location in the Laundry Lot outside the hospital would remain open.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, DCH Health System hospitals are reportedly seeing an increase in patients suffering from COVID-19 with “90% or more” being unvaccinated. There are currently 58 patients who tested positive for the virus with 13 of them being treated in the ICU. As many as five of them are on ventilators. This comes after DCH reported only 25 patients last week.

“It is critically important that community members get vaccinated,” a press release from DCH read.

DCH had previously announced it would be closing the site Aug. 6 due to a decrease in demand for the vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, DCH will also be making a change to its visitation policy, with only two support people being allowed to visit patients per day, in addition to being required to wear masks at all times.

The site will be open Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. until further notice. You can register to receive a vaccine by clicking here.