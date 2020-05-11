Amtrak now requires riders to wear face masks to fight the spread of coronavirus

(WIAT & CNN) Starting Monday, May 11th, Amtrak is requiring all of its passengers to wear face masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The new requirement applies to customers in all Amtrak stations, trains and transit buses.

The company announced Friday, it will reopen a modified version of its ACELA Commuter train service on the Northeast Corridor June 1st.



Amtrak employees who work with customers are also required to wear masks.

Amtrak officials say the masks can be taken off when passengers are sitting alone or with a travel partner, and when they are eating or in private rooms.

Also all passengers must bring their own masks.



For more details and ticket information visit, amtrak.com.