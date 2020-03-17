AMC Theatres to close all locations for the next 6 to 12 weeks in response to COVID-19 outbreak

(WIAT) — On Tuesday, AMC Theatres announced that in response to the coronavirus outbreak and to comply with local and federal government guidelines, theater locations nationwide will be closed for at least six to 12 weeks.

The movie exhibition company on Twitter suggested that movie-goers should consider using AMC Theatres On Demand as an alternative to watch films while theater locations are closed.

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

For home entertainment, please consider #AMCTheatresOnDemand, featuring over 3,500 movie titles. You can use AMC gift cards On Demand and continue to earn AMC Stubs points. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

AMC also noted that the company will pause all A-list memberships for the time that the theaters are closed and there will be “no billing or payments occurring.”

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres,” AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said. “Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

For a full list of AMC theatres in the Birmingham area affected by the temporary closure, click here.

