Alzheimer’s Association has advice to caregivers during COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Alzheimer’s Association Alabama chapter said the COVID-19 crisis is putting extra stress on caregivers.

Many caregivers are family members taking care of someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Jennifer Beall, chair of the Alabama chapter, said caregivers are one of the hardest hit groups and are trying to keep their patients/clients calm during this time.

“It’s so difficult to take each day at normal time but now having restrictive access to other places, probably having adult day cares that maybe they’ve used to support during the day, those are gone and having little contact, that would be really difficult,” Beall said.

One thing caregivers can do is to make extra reminders or written notes to those living with dementia to practice good hygiene and to frequently wash their hands. The Alzheimer’s Association also recommends for caregivers to think ahead and have alternative plans if they become sick.

Beall said caregivers don’t ask for help enough, and wants them to know that help is always available. She said she helped her father when he was suffering from dementia and couldn’t imagine what it would be like to care for him during this pandemic.

“It would have been really difficult and I think the part of uncertainty and not knowing and are we in this for a 5k or a marathon and how do we have to pace ourselves and I think that’s so much of the stress right now is how long do I have to keep doing this,” she said.

For more information for caregivers on COVID-19, click here.

The Alzheimer’s Association hotline is 1-800-272-3900.

