JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released its weekly school COVID-19 report.

According to the report, 5,763 students and 945 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of August 16-20. During that same week, 1,132 teachers and 28,990 students were quarantined.

Since August 2021, 2,383 teachers and 11,766 students have tested positive for the virus.