All Chilton County Schools’ facilities closed after COVID-19 outbreak

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — All Chilton County Schools’ facilities will be closed for the week after a reported COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Facebook post from Isabella High School, CCS Superintendent Jason Griffin released a statement on the decision to close the schools, referencing an outbreak of the virus.

The facilities will be closed until July 20. During this time, employees will be paid as normal, according to the post.

All athletic workouts have also been canceled for the week. The school will be sanitized “as necessary” once the facilities reopen.

All CCS board meetings that were scheduled for July 21 have also been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

