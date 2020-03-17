ALEA suspends driver license testing, modifies hours and services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has suspended all driver license testing, including testing for commercial driver licenses, until further notice.
For those who need to renew their licenses or non-driver IDs, all holders have a 60-day grace period following the card’s expiration date.
The ADPH encourages all to visit their website or call their local office to make sure the location is open.
Contact numbers for ALEA offices can be found below:
- Birmingham: 205-252-0426
- Dothan: 334-983-5616
- Huntsville: 256-536-2365
- Jacksonville: 256-782-1322
- Mobile: 251-660-2330, ext. 5
- Montgomery: 334-242-4400
- Opelika: 334-737-1665
- Sheffield: 256-383-9991
- Tuscaloosa: 205-553-351
ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor issued the following statement:
“We ask everyone to be patient and to work with us to ensure the health and safety of both the public and our personnel are not compromised. Please continue to check our website for the most up-to-date information as COVID-19 response may require additional changes in the way we serve our customers.”
As the federal deadline to get the STAR ID approaches, it’s important to note that one must register for it in-person at an ALEA office.
