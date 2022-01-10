Alabama woman battles COVID-19 for third time

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort woman is once again battling COVID-19.

This week, Jennifer Pratschner tested positive for the virus. This is the third time she’s contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

“This time the fever went up, a lot of body aches, very weak. Headache was insane and my chest was very tight,” Pratschner said.

Pratschner said she tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, By Sunday, she was in the emergency room as her symptoms worsened.

“When I woke up I was trying to cough and in my mid-back there was so much pain,” she continued.

Pratschner said her immune system is weak due to her being a cancer survivor. Each time she’s tested positive, she’s been symptomatic. Even though she’s had the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment and COVID-19 vaccine, she continues to be vulnerable to the virus.

“I’ve had both vaccines and I’m taking all of the precautions, but yeah my immune system takes a hit. I’m on Vitamin D3, a crazy amount every day,” she said.

On Monday, Pratschner was home in bed trying to rest, away from her family as she isolates in her room.

“Going into the ER not sure if they were going to admit me to the hospital and if I was going to see my family again,” she said. “I don’t want to go there with my head. The last two times I had COVID, I had symptoms for about 15 days. This variant is supposed to be shorter and I’m hoping that’s true.”