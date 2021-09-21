Alabama virus hospitalizations dip below 2,000, deaths rise

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has fallen to below 2,000, but medical officials caution that hospitals remain full of largely unvaccinated patients and that deaths contributed to the decline.

The Alabama Hospital Association said the total number of virus patients in state hospitals dipped to 1,947 on Monday. That’s the lowest it has been since early August.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said it is a good sign. But he also cautioned that a rise deaths contributed to decline.