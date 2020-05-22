Alabama veterans home sees less positive COVID-19 cases

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — This week the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) and Health Management Resources (HMR) completed a second round of testing for the COVID-19 virus at the veterans home and the numbers are significantly low.
There are currently only nine cases reported from the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. Back in April, 91 residents had tested positive for the virus. One week ago, there were 40 positive cases.
Of the 41 employees that tested positive at the home, 12 have returned to work. No residents at the state veterans homes in Bay Minette, Pell City, and Huntsville have tested positive.
On March 12, ADVA and HMR, the healthcare provider for the state veterans homes, implemented a policy that restricted visitations at the homes to only staff, necessary external medical personnel, and immediate families of residents facing end-of-life situations, to control the exposure of the virus to employees and residents.
Information about ADVA’s response to the COVID-19 emergency is posted to the department’s website, here.
