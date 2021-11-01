Alabama: Vaccine mandate will lead state employees to quit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama argued in a lawsuit challenging the federal vaccine requirements that many university and state agency employees would leave their jobs if required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alabama joined with a coalition of other states in a lawsuit filed late Friday challenging the vaccine mandate on federal contractors. The lawsuit is part of Republican-led efforts to oppose the federal requirements.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall this week also urged businesses, universities and state agencies to consider employees’ requests for medical and religious exemptions.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed state agencies to cooperate with the state lawsuit.