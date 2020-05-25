Alabama unemployment system glitches cause claims issue

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, file photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security office is closed in Chicago. At least a half-dozen states, including Illinois, already have notified the federal government that they could need to borrow billions of dollars to pay unemployment benefits because their own trust funds are running out of money. Though the shortfalls won’t prevent unemployed workers from getting government aid, the federal loans could lead to higher taxes for businesses in future years to repay the debt. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Some Alabama residents spent the holiday weekend struggling to claim their weekly unemployment benefits.

The Alabama Department of Labor tells local news outlets that about 53,000 people were blocked from filing the required weekly report telling state government that they still don’t have a job. Only then is another week’s worth of unemployment benefits paid.

The department said Monday that it had resolved the problems as the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose by 154 to more than 14,500. The number of confirmed deaths rose by nine to 560.

As of May 19, Alabama had disbursed more that $1 billion in unemployment benefits to a little more than 250,000 people

