Alabama travel nurse returns home from New York COVID-19 assignment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Alexis Blackmon spent the last 21 days on the front lines of the coronavirus emergency in New York.

The 2016 UAB alumna took on a the travel nurse assignment and left out in two days notice.

Blackmon worked 12 hour shifts every day for three weeks.

She says she experienced many defeats and triumphs as patients suffering from COVID-19 were coding around her and other nurses from across the country.

Blackmon recalls the one time they were able to revive a patient.

“I remember, we just walked out of there, and half of us are crying, just because we weren’t used to that, and it was such, such a great moment.”

Another moment, proved to be bittersweet. Blackmon used FaceTime to allow a family to say goodbye to their loved one as she held the woman’s hand.

“Just being able to be there for that moment and give them hopefully a little bit of closure. As close to being there as they possibly can be… that really is going to stick with me for a while.”

Blackmon says the city’s gratitude for their efforts helped her keep going. She says every night, first responders would set off their sirens and people would cheer from their windows to encourage the medical professionals.

She also says receiving “Thank You” notes and cards kept her smiling.

But most importantly, her faith.

In an emotional Facebook post, Blackmon shared the words to her favorite Christian song that motivated her.

“I listened to it before and after my shift.”

Blackmon boarded an airplane Thursday afternoon to come back home to Alabama. She’ll spend the next two weeks in quarantine.

After that, she says she’s ready to fight the pandemic at home, here in Alabama.

