Alabama Theatre cancels 2020 Summer Film Series due to COVID-19

The Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre are asking for donations to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Theatre has announced that they will be canceling their 2020 Summer Film Series due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as the Alabama Department of Public Health released new numbers saying that the state has seen more than 20,000 of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

“We hope that we will be able to reopen and host events very soon, but at this time we can not provide our devoted patrons with the excellent series they have come to expect while following current health and safety guidelines,” the Alabama Theatre said in a Facebook post.

Tickets that were purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, according to the theatre.

The Alabama Theatre says that there have been 75 events canceled at both the Alabama and Lyric Theatres due to the pandemic. They are asking for donations at this time which you can make by clicking here.

