ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A rural Alabama sheriff says his department won’t enforce state guidelines limiting public activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
News outlets report that Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says he has instructed deputies not to stop businesses or churches that violate state restrictions.
Moon says he isn’t defying Gov. Kay Ivey. He says he just can’t punish someone who is trying to do what’s best for themselves or their church congregations.
A state order includes possible fines for places that violate the mandatory restrictions.
Blount County has about 58,000 residents northeast of Birmingham. It has at least 40 cases and no reported deaths of COVID-19.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama sheriff won’t enforce order on virus protections
- Carnival Cruise Lines plans to sail again starting in August
- Stimulus checks: Will there be a second round in May?
- Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping in California
- SC woman arrested, accused of licking hands and touching things in grocery store