Alabama resolves complaint over old ventilator guidelines

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S Department of Health and Human Services says Alabama agreed to remove old ventilator triage guidelines that advocates said discriminated against the elderly and disabled.

The state said the decade-old document was outdated and no longer applied, but federal officials expressed concern that was unclear.

Alabama on Wednesday had more than 2,400 coronavirus cases and 66 reported deaths, with state numbers continuing to show a racial disparity.

A little more than 52% of the confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama have been in African Americans even though about a fourth of the state’s population is black.

