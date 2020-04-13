Alabama parole officer tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has confirmed that an officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The officer is currently self-quarantining at home. Bureau Director Judge Charlie Graddick thanked the officer for their continued service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The men and women who are out in the field doing this vital work to protect the people of Alabama while helping parolees and probationers transition to productive lives are wonderful, brave people. We pray for our officer who has contracted this illness and we wish him Godspeed. We thank him and all our officers who have chosen to serve the interests of public safety in Alabama,” Graddick said.

