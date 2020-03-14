1  of  19
Alabama Nursing Home Association calls for visitation restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following new guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the CEO and President of the Alabama Nursing Home Association Brandon Farmer issued a statement Saturday recommending visitation restrictions.

Currently, six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Alabama, with more expected. The CMS guidance, published Friday, recommends that nursing homes “should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only.”

CMS also called for the cancellation of communal dining and group activities along with screening of residents and staff for any respiratory symptoms.

According to a news release from the Alabama Nursing Home Association, nursing homes in the state have already been employing similar protective protocols since nursing homes residents are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

