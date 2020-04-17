Alabama National Guard assists nursing homes in ‘disinfection mission’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Under the leadership of Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama National Guard will assist nursing homes in response to COVID-19 as part of its “disinfection mission.”

The National Guard teams will disinfect nursing homes that have positive coronavirus cases among residents and employees, and train staff on putting on and removing personal protective equipment.

Major General Sheryl E. Gordon says she is glad Governor Ivey asked them to take on this task, and the Alabama National Guard is happy to help.

“The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I’m glad Governor Ivey asked us to take on this important mission,” said Maj. Gen. Gordon. “Our specially trained soldiers are prepared to assist nursing homes as they fight the spread of COVID-19.”

The Alabama Nursing Home Association says caregivers have been working hard to prevent the spread of the virus and they are grateful for the assistance.

“Nursing homes have taken the threat of this virus seriously from the start. The Alabama National Guard team will provide a valuable service which will allow more time for the nursing home staff to focus on patient care.” Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer

The Alabama National Guard’s disinfection mission is a continuous effort to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and they will continue to provide assistance during this pandemic.

