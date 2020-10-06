Alabama inmate dies in hospital months after virus diagnosis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections says a 67-year-old inmate has died in custody at a hospital, four months after contracting the coronavirus in a state facility.
The agency announced Monday that Willie Bernard Collins died at a hospital near Montgomery on Thursday. Collins was housed at the Staton Correctional Facility’s infirmary due to preexisting health conditions. Officials said he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 and was transferred from the Elmore prison to a local hospital at the end of July when his condition worsened.
The department said the inmate was serving a life sentence on a murder charge.
