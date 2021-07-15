Alabama health leaders voice Delta variant concerns with 7 Mississippi children in the ICU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In Mississippi, seven children are in the ICU and two are on ventilators as for the Delta coronavirus variant continues to rise nationwide.

Alabama is experiencing the lowest vaccination rate right now across the country. Much concern lies with the impact this could leave in Alabama with the state’s vaccination rate.

Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis cautions parents of children, especially those under the age of 12 who are not eligible, to be vaccinated. The Delta variant accounts for 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in Alabama and by the end of the month health leaders believe this number could rise to the dominant strain.

For children who can’t be vaccinated yet, Dr. Celeste said parents should ensure they are wearing a mask in public, especially when heading to school and remind them the importance of keeping safety precautions first.

If vaccination rates in Alabama don’t begin to improve, she believes state leaders may be forced to make some big changes.

“If an outbreak ensues while children are in school they may be forced to do something different with requiring people to wear masks with having to be socially distant having people return to virtual schools. These are all big concerns,” Dr. Reese-Willis said.

Dr. Celeste said if you haven’t been vaccinated, the public is still being encouraged to wear masks and even if you have taken the vaccine you may want to consider wearing it indoors.