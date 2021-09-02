Alabama health leaders hope college football will help ‘Kick Covid’

WHO has identified mu as its latest variant of concern, writing in a bulletin that “some” Mu outbreaks have already been observed in South America and Europe. In the photo above, a healthcare worker is seen preparing a COVID vaccine dose in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health officials are hoping the lure of the college football season will convince more people to get vaccinated.

The new vaccination initiative is called “Kick Covid” and is aimed at running up the score against the coronavirus. The initiative will hold vaccination events at 13 different Alabama college and university home games over the next few weeks.

“We will be on-site with medical professionals providing free vaccinations to fans and in some cases, the day before and the day after the game but certainly in all situations the day of the game,” said Gene Hallman with the Bruno Event Team who is running the program for the state.

As an added incentive, anyone who gets a vaccine or has proof they were vaccinated within 14 days of the game will receive a $75 dollar voucher to the host school’s bookstore.

“Particularly in Alabama where college football is such an important part of everyone’s life, and college football weekends are just the biggest weekends of the year, I think we have a really good opportunity to make this a successful program,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

Harris said funding for the program comes from various resources including federal grants. And to help spread the word and encourage fans to get their vaccine, well-known student athletes at each university will join the campaign with a common message.

