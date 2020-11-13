Alabama groups ask governor to use up $1B in COVID-19 relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has about six weeks to spend almost $1 billion in remaining coronavirus relief funds or the money will revert to Washington, D.C. States have until Dec. 30 to spend their share of CARES Act dollars.
The state so far has spent about $850 million of its $1.7 billion allocation, according to a dashboard maintained by the state Department of Finance. More than 80 organizations, including advocacy groups for low-income families and people with disabilities, sent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey a letter saying the money could help with immediate needs in the state.
They suggested the money could go toward keeping child care centers operational and helping food assistance programs.
