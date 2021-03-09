Alabama families still struggling to see loved ones in nursing homes due to COVID-19 restrictions

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a year after visitation restrictions were put into place at nursing homes across Alabama due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families continue to struggle with not being able to see their loved ones the way they did before.

Some of those restrictions include nursing home patient and staff members being unable to visit if they test positive within a two-week period, as well as counties with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 10% or higher not allowing visitation for their nursing homes.

John Matson, director of communications with the Alabama Nursing Home Association, said these safety restrictions are outdated and that with the reduced number of cases and wider availability of vaccines, they should be changed.

Cathy Stone of Arley said her mother, Mary, has been staying at the Ridgewood Health Services in Jasper for over a week. During this time, she has been quarantined and unable to see her family. Stone said her mother needs someone to check in on her to make sure she’s alright and that the family is frustrated they are unable to do that.

Stone said that while she does not blame the health care facility for the restriction, she thinks it’s best if family members can check on their loved ones to make sure they are receiving the best care. Stone said that because of all the quarantine restrictions, her mother has no plans to complete her rehab and wants to go home.

“The only time we’ve gotten to see her is through a window. We get to go to a window and they raise the blinds. Then we have to call her on the cell phone and sometimes she can hear us and sometimes she can’t. It’s an old building and so it’s hard to see her and so it’s very frustrating and she doesn’t understand ,” Stone said.

Stone said that despite the federal visitation rules, family members should at least be able to have one representative help them during their stay. The Alabama Nursing Home Association say they have received no guidance on when visitation guidelines at nursing home and rehab centers will change.