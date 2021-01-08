Alabama Department of Public Health warns of new COVID-19 vaccine scam

ALABAMA – A new scam surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine has come to light. This one involves scammers trying to offer in-home testing and vaccinations.

The Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medicaid Agency have received reports of Alabama residents being contacted at home and over the phone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in their home.

These individuals claim to be employees of the Medicaid Agency and are offering free COVID-19 testing.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Attorney General Steve Marshall warn citizens that this is a scam.

Anyone contacted with an offer for free in-home testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact. If contacted the public is asked to report such calls or visits to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5638 or email ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.