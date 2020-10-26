Alabama Department of Public Health makes recommendations for safely celebrating Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending families prepare to have an alternative Halloween this year.

ADPH assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers is highly discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating during the holiday.

“We have too much COVID in Alabama. We are certainly far from where we need to be. We’re drifting back up a bit with our percent positivity and I just have a concern we need to do all we can in this particular year to keep our children safe from COVID and ourselves and recognize next year we can do something different,” Landers said.

The ADPH lists haunted houses, door-to-door trick-or-treating, and trunk-or-treating events to be high-risk events.

Landers suggests families to do activities at home like pumpkin carving or outdoor scavenger hunts in the neighborhood.

Landers said if you plan on handing out candy, make prepackaged bags and place them on the porch or at the end of table.

The ADPH releases a list of Halloween ideas.

