Alabama Department of Public Health to announce details of COVID-19 tracing app Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health will announce details for the rollout of a COVID-19 contact tracing app.

The app is designed to help identify and notify people who’ve come into with some who has tested positive for the virus.

As students prepare for the fall semester, some virtually and others in person. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said schools need to be innovative in preparing for students returning to the classroom this fall.

The new contact tracing app is specifically for college students.

Being developed in connection with two of America’s largest tech companies, it is aimed at reducing the number of ADPH personnel needed to provide notice of a positive test and reduce spread of the virus.

The ADPH announced the project a few months ago, but details have been limited. That’s expected to change at the briefing Monday. A tool kit was also developed for school systems that include signage and information for students and faculty.

Landers said the kit will also help explain ADPH’s contact and case investigation procedures developed for the upcoming school year.

Monday’s briefing will include State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and representatives from UAB. It is not yet clear if the app will be rolled out in time for fall classes.

LATEST POSTS