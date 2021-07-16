Alabama Department of Health holds TikTok contest to promote vaccination

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) wants everyone to get vaccinated; they especially want younger people to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the school year.

In an effort to peak the interest of teens and young adults to get vaccinated, the ADPH is sponsoring a TikTok contest to spread the word.

Four winners, selected by a panel of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel, will each be given a $250 Visa gift card.

To participate, contestants will need to submit a TikTok video either showing themselves getting the vaccine, or a creative message explaining “This is why I got vaccinated.” Videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH.

The ADPH says that winners will be chosen based on things like creativity, originality and popularity (like and shares).

Videos can be submitted between now and August 6, 2021.

Vaccinations are important in protecting everyone against COVID-19, reminds the ADPH. They also want to remind participants that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older, and that parental or guardian consent must be obtained for anyone under the age of 19 getting the COVID-19 vaccine from and ADPH vaccination location.

Winners will be announced on August 13, on the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media pages.

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be found here.