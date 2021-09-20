Alabama averaged 23 pregnant women, 46 children hospitalized with COVID-19 every day last week

(WHNT) — Alabama averaged 23 pregnant women and 46 pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID-19 every day last week.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), three pregnant women and 17 children were treated in ICUs and eight pediatric patients were on ventilators, daily.

ADPH’s Dr. Grace Thomas, medical officer for Family Health Services, says both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommend pregnant individuals be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We want all eligible people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “We are especially concerned about the recent hospitalizations of pregnant women and children in our state.”

ADPH stated seven pregnant women had died in Alabama since the pandemic began.

“It is important for everyone to know that safe, highly effective and free vaccines are available statewide to protect against potential harm from COVID infection,” Harris continued.

Pediatrician and District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers stated 6 to 10 percent of children who have had COVID-19 will experience long-term effects, including inability to concentrate, chronic headaches, shortness of breath, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and fatigue.

“I am concerned about the long-term COVID-19 side effects that can be significant for children trying to learn,” Landers said. “Children don’t always let their parents know how they are feeling, so parents need to be alert to any changes in their children, especially if they know their child has had COVID.”

