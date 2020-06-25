Alabama adds 954 virus cases in one day as COVID-19 spreads

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has reported its second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day as medical officials continued to express concern about a rise in the number of people with the respiratory illness.
As of Wednesday, the state had reported more than 31,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 879 deaths from the virus. More than a fourth of the cases came in the last two weeks.
The state on Tuesday added 954 cases, the second-highest number since the outbreak began.
A medical professor said the increase may be attributable to more people traveling and developing a weariness with strict social distancing rules.
