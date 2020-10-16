ADPH releases plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health rolled out their plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

There’s currently no vaccine ready for market, but the state says they have a plan in place.

For years vaccines have been viewed as controversial, state health officials say education will be key in getting people on board with taking the vaccine.

“There are a number of populations that are going to need a lot more encouragement,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

Dr. Harris and Dr. Karen Landers unveiled the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Both say a vaccine is pivotal for helping us get back to normal.

“Vaccines have been one of the most important strategies to save people’s lives and improve the quality of people’s lives,” Dr. Landers said.

In the plan, state health officials say those working in the healthcare industry and high-risk people will be among the first to get vaccinated.

“First responders of people in critical infrastructure type jobs, we want to try to keep society rolling.” Dr. Harris said.

COVID-19 has affected people from the leader of the free world all the way down to everyday people, but what will access to the vaccine look like?

“It is going to be given from a federal government to the states as well as direct shipments to other service providers as well to be distributed at no cost.”

Dr. Harris says federal health experts tell him a COVID-19 vaccine could be available at the end of the year, but it could be a while before a majority of the population gets it.

The state will submit its plan on vaccine distribution Friday.

