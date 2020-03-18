1  of  24
Closings
ADPH recommends postponing non-urgent dental procedures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

ALABAMA (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging all dental patients to reconsider their visit to the dentist’s office for the next few weeks.

The public health department recommends all non-urgent dental procedures between March 19 and Friday, April 10, 2020, be postponed to a later date.

The situation will be reassessed at the time and new guidance will be issued after April 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports.

This recommendation comes after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a ‘State of Emergency’ for the state of Alabama on Friday, March 13. As of Tuesday, there are 39 positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in the state.

