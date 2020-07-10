ADPH provides additional COVID-19 hospitalization data

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) now provides cumulative statewide COVID-19 hospitalization data supplied by hospital representatives.

Up to this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, the cumulative number provided on hospitalizations was based on case investigations entered into Alabama’s disease surveillance system. This number now consists of hospitalizations provided by the Alabama Incident Management System (AIMS).

AIMS is a computer software program that allows ADPH to monitor hospital data during times of emergency.

Due to this upgrade, the number of hospitalizations will appear to be higher than previously reported. That number will be reported each afternoon and will include a total number of os admissions, discharges, and deaths of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“We continue to fine-tune the data we collect to paint a fuller picture of this pandemic. This view will help inform medical researchers and Alabamians about the impact of the virus on our state,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said.

The numbers of confirmed hospital patients with COVID-19 in Alabama are available on the ADPH COVID-19 dashboard which can be viewed, here.

