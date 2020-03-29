ADPH: No non-work gatherings of 10 or more people

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is answering questions about what is acceptable as far as social gatherings are concerned during the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to questions about public gatherings regarding the health orders from March 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health is issuing these clarifications:
- No non-work gatherings of ten or more people are permitted.
- No non-work gatherings of less than ten people are permitted unless a consistent 6-foot distance between persons can be maintained.
- A specific list of nonessential businesses was included in the health order issued Friday, March 27. Businesses not included on this list are permitted but must take all reasonable steps to avoid gatherings of ten or more persons and to maintain a six-foot distance between persons.
