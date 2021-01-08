ADPH: Don’t call your hospital to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is asking residents to avoid calling their local hospitals to get a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the ADPH, switchboards are being overwhelmed with calls related to the vaccine after it was announced that Phase-1B recipients would be getting the vaccine on Jan. 18.

However, this has caused problems with current patients getting care as there are too many calls coming in, putting stress on already overwhelmed hospitals.

“While hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating those 75 years of age and older, most are still working to make sure their frontline workers are vaccinated,” the ADPH states. “Additional information will be provided when hospitals and locations other than county health departments have vaccine available for additional groups.”

In other news, the ADPH is also asking callers to the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline to be patient. The hotline got over 338,000 calls within the first few hours it working, so if it is busy, try calling again later as the ADPH adds staff.