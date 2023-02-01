Travelers pass a sign near a COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E at Logan Airport, on Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday the launch of a new website dedicated toward helping the public locate free COVID-19 testing sites.

The website, created by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, is a part of a program that focuses on communities that may be at a greater risk of being impacted by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 tests offered at participating locations will be free and may include laboratory-based nucleic acid amplification tests, including polymerase chain reaction tests and rapid antigen point-of-care testing.

The tests are billed to third-party payers, such as Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurers. People without health insurance do not have to pay for COVID-19 testing at these locations.

Results of those tests will typically be provided within 24 to 48 hours.

The testing locater website can be found by clicking here. To find vaccine sites near you, click here.