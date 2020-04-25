ADOC staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CLAYTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that a staff member at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member has since been self-quarantining and those who may have had prolonged contact with the staff member will be advised to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

This is the ninth self-reported case of COVID-19 by ADOC and the seventh active case among the prison system staff.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES