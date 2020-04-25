ADOC staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that a staff member at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member has since been self-quarantining and those who may have had prolonged contact with the staff member will be advised to self-isolate for the next 14 days.
This is the ninth self-reported case of COVID-19 by ADOC and the seventh active case among the prison system staff.
