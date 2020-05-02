ADOC: Sixth inmate tests positive for COVID-19, 3 staff members report positive tests

CLIO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed that a sixth inmate in the prison system has tested positive for coronavirus and three staff members at two separate facilities have reported testing positive.

The inmate was being held at the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio. This is the third active case being treated by ADOC.

Two staff members at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton and one staff member at the Alex City Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Alex City reported testing positive for the virus.

These three positive tests represent the fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth self-reported cases of COVID-19 among ADOC’s officers and staff, 12 of which remain active. Four staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

