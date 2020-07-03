ADOC employee who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced an employee at the Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka has died after contracting the coronavirus.

ADOC says the employee contracted the virus recently. This is the second ADOC employee to die from complications to COVID-19.

At this time, ADOC is reporting that 173 employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. 87 have recovered.

75 inmates in the ADOC system have contracted the virus with 23 of them having recovered and nine passing away.

