ADOC employee tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that an administrative employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first case of an ADOC employee contracting the virus. As of now, they are no reported cases within the inmate population, according to ADOC.

All individuals who have come into contact with the employee have been placed in a 14-day quarantine and will be monitored by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) for signs and symptoms of coronavirus.

“The ADOC has been actively preparing for the spread of COVID-19 throughout Alabama, which allowed us to quickly put in place necessary preventive measures and protocols to best protect our staff and inmate population. Unfortunately, no one is immune to this virus. The physical state of our facilities and our crowded inmate populations are additional challenges we are working diligently to address as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 outbreak. The entire Department is focused on reducing the potential impact of this disease on our correctional system, while maintaining critical operational, rehabilitative, heath, and mental health services.” ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn

ADOC says they will test inmates only after ADPH approves a physician’s order. Preventative measures are taking place at this time, ADOC says.

