ADOC: Bibb County inmate tests positive for COVID-19, fifth active case in prison system

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that a fifth inmate in the prison system has tested positive for COVID-19.
An inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent is the fifth inmate. There are now two active cases in ADOC’s system.
The inmate tested positive in a hospital while getting treatment for a non-COVID-19 related condition. They are still being held at the hospital during this time.
A statement from ADOC says:
“Upon completing our consultation with the State Medical Director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the inmates housed in Bibb’s infirmary on a level-one quarantine. Quarantined inmates will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.”Alabama Department of Corrections
