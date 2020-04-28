Addressing child abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As many children are trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many experts believe there is a greater likelihood some of them could victim to child abuse.

It’s an issue drawing a lot of attention this month during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Sallye Longshore, director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, joined CBS 42’s Art Franklin Tuesday to talk about what is being done to address the issue.

You can watch the full interview above.

