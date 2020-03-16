1  of  38
Closings
Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham Public Library locations Blount County Schools City of Pell City Facilities City of Tuscaloosa COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS Ephesus Academy Gadsden City Schools (End of Business) GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hale County Schools Hale County Schools Haleyville City Schools Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Hoover Met Complex (Finley Center Walking Track still Open) Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Recreation Center Hoover Senior Center Irondale Public Library Irondale Senior Activity Center JASPER CITY SCHOOLS MAGIC CITY ACCEPTANCE CENTER Marion County Schools Mountain Brook Schools (No E-Learning Day) Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours Sumiton Christian School SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS Tarrant City Schools Tuscaloosa Municipal Court Proceedings Walker County Schools Winfield City Schools

Actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

Idris Elba

FILE – This Jan. 21, 2018 file photo shows actor-director Idris Elba at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Elba confirmed in a Vanity Fair cover article that he will not be the next James Bond. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

(WIAT) — Another well-known actor has tested positive for the coronavirus in recent.

Idris Elba, an actor and musician best known for his work on shows like “The Wire” and “Luther,” as well as movies like “Cats” and “Beasts of No Nation,” confirmed on his Twitter page that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba wrote on Twitter Monday. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

Elba is among several celebrities who have announced having contracted the virus in recent days. Last week, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed they had the coronavirus and were being kept in quarantine in Australia.

