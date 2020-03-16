Actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This Jan. 21, 2018 file photo shows actor-director Idris Elba at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Elba confirmed in a Vanity Fair cover article that he will not be the next James Bond. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

(WIAT) — Another well-known actor has tested positive for the coronavirus in recent.

Idris Elba, an actor and musician best known for his work on shows like “The Wire” and “Luther,” as well as movies like “Cats” and “Beasts of No Nation,” confirmed on his Twitter page that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba wrote on Twitter Monday. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba is among several celebrities who have announced having contracted the virus in recent days. Last week, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed they had the coronavirus and were being kept in quarantine in Australia.

LATEST POSTS