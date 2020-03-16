Actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

(WIAT) — Another well-known actor has tested positive for the coronavirus in recent.
Idris Elba, an actor and musician best known for his work on shows like “The Wire” and “Luther,” as well as movies like “Cats” and “Beasts of No Nation,” confirmed on his Twitter page that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Elba wrote on Twitter Monday. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”
Elba is among several celebrities who have announced having contracted the virus in recent days. Last week, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed they had the coronavirus and were being kept in quarantine in Australia.
