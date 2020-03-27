ABC stores to remain open during COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All Alabama Beverage Control (ABC) stores will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS 42.
While Gov. Kay Ivey issued a “Safer at Home” ordinance to combat the spreading of the virus, ABC stores are not included in the directive to close “non-essential” businesses.
ABC has also conferred with the cities of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, who have both issued stricter guidelines for residents during the outbreak, and have been assured that the stores will stay open.
ABC is reminding customers of new rules when purchasing alcohol at their stores, including only allowing five customers inside at a time and that customers will tell employees what they’d like and the employees will retrieve it.
LATEST POSTS
- Vadie Sides found alive and well, Sheriff Jay Jones confirms
- JCSO partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver food during COVID-19 pandemic
- Midwest reps hurry to DC to pass coronavirus stimulus
- Coronavirus stimulus bill signed by Pres. Trump includes help for small businesses
- Despite disagreements on bill, House sends emergency COVID-19 relief package to Trump; signed Friday afternoon