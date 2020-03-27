ABC stores to remain open during COVID-19 outbreak

FILE – In this June 16, 2016, file photo, bottles of wine are displayed during a tour of a state liquor store, in Salt Lake City. According to federal health statistics, Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted a century earlier. What’s more, it’s been rising for two decades, and it’s not clear when it will fall again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All Alabama Beverage Control (ABC) stores will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS 42.

While Gov. Kay Ivey issued a “Safer at Home” ordinance to combat the spreading of the virus, ABC stores are not included in the directive to close “non-essential” businesses.

ABC has also conferred with the cities of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, who have both issued stricter guidelines for residents during the outbreak, and have been assured that the stores will stay open.

ABC is reminding customers of new rules when purchasing alcohol at their stores, including only allowing five customers inside at a time and that customers will tell employees what they’d like and the employees will retrieve it.

