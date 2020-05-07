8th Alabama inmate tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections reported an inmate incarcerated at Hamilton Aged & Infirmed (Hamilton A&I) in Hamilton, Ala., has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 among the ADOC population. Four inmates are still battling the coronavirus.

The inmate, considered high-risk due to preexisting medical conditions, immediately was admitted to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, where he subsequently tested positive, ADOC reports. He remains under the care of the local hospital. Upon discharge, the inmate will be transferred to Limestone Correctional Facility and placed in a negative airflow room in medical isolation until he recovers and is cleared by a healthcare provider.

Upon completing the department’s consultation with the State Medical Director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the small dorm at Hamilton A&I in which this inmate was housed on level-two quarantine. Inmates on level-two quarantine are restricted to their designated housing area for all activities including meals, and additional precautions and measures will be taken in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Inmates will not be permitted to leave their designated housing area while under level-two quarantine unless movement absolutely is necessary and appropriate personal protective equipment is utilized. The entire Hamilton A&I facility, except for the aforementioned dorm placed on a level-two quarantine, has been placed on a level-one quarantine.

In addition, a staff-member employed at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. tested positive for COVID-19. This individual promptly self-quarantined, ADOC reports.