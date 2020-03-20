81 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama continues to rise.

In the latest update from the Alabama Department of Public Health Friday morning, the number of coronavirus cases in Alabama was 81. Jefferson County remains the county with the highest number of cases at 36.

At the end of the day Thursday, there were 78 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 15 counties in the state that have confirmed cases of the virus. No deaths have been reported in Alabama from the virus as of Friday morning.

The latest coronavirus numbers come at a time when the state has taken very lengthy measures to keep people safe. On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide health order to better contain the virus.

The order laid out the following guidelines through April 5:

All gatherings of 25 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.

Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.

All beaches will be closed effective today at 5 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.

Preschools and childcare centers will be closed effective at close of school or business today. This shall not apply to licensed childcare centers that provide services exclusively to employees with: State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Centers, Pharmacies and grocery stores.

Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.

All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.

“Despite our best efforts, the threat of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and, unfortunately, we have not yet reached peak impact,” Ivey said in a statement regarding the health order. “The decision to place regulations upon Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties was an effort to contain the area in which the virus has been prevalent in our state.”

That same day, the Jefferson County Department of Health announced their own health order regarding businesses in the area to keep crowds from gathering, mirrored by similar moves by other parts of the country.

Alabama public schools remain closed through at least April 6, pending further review from the Alabama State Department of Education.

