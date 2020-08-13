8-year-old starts lemonade business

LAFAYETTE, La. (WIAT) — An eight year old boy has taken a lemonade stand to new heights, and he is doing it in the middle of a pandemic.

Chase Lafleur’s business is called “Chase Lemonade”.

He’s now serving gallons of his families secret recipe to others. With some of the money he earns, he gives away gift cards to children.

His mother, Andrea Lafleur, says Chase wants to set a good example for others.

She says she is just hoping chase can be a role model to anybody who has doubts that they can’t make it or succeed in life.

Andrea says they just took simple lemonade and we’re turning it into something bigger.

Chase says he plans to create a non profit so he can continue to help those in need.

LATEST POSTS