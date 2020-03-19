77 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE 4:18 P.M. The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed that there are now 77 coronavirus cases in the state.

There are now 34 confirmed cases in Jefferson County.

On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health released the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, now totaling 69.

Jefferson County remains the county with the highest number of cases with 31. There are now 15 counties in Alabama that have reported confirmed coronavirus cases after Mobile County announced their first case.

*Chart does not show latest case found in Mobile County

The pandemic has put a serious damper on operations across Alabama, forcing Alabama’s public schools to close today through at least April 6 and delaying a runoff election between Jeff Session and Tommy Tuberville from March 31 to July 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

