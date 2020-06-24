6 JCSO employees test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports six employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Each of the employees is abiding by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Jefferson County Health Department guidelines, the sheriff’s office reports. All are being treated and are quarantined at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is following strict guidelines to ensure that the inmates, staff and the general public are not subjected to COVID-19. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to offer testing to the jail inmates and our employees to further this endeavor.

