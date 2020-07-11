52 Tuscaloosa city employees miss work due to COVID-19 exposure

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus is hitting the city of Tuscaloosa hard.

52 employees missed work Friday as a result of either testing positive or dealing with COVID-19 related issues. Mayor Walt Maddox said its impacting city operations.

“This morning we had over 50 employees who are out because either direct contact with COVID or having COVID itself. Its really impacting our environmental services crews especially trash pick up,” Maddox said.

The 52 employees include police officers, firefighters and environmental services workers who pick up trash. Maddox says that division was the hardest hit. 24 out of 97 workers didn’t come to work because of COVID-19 related issues.

“Nearly one-quarter of our workforce with environmental services is out. Most of that is COVID related and it’s impacting our operations. We are going to have to continue to work and try to figure out how to get through this,” Maddox said.

The mayor tells CBS 42 next week the City Council will consider using recycling workers to pick up the trash because so many did not come to work because of COVID-19 issues.

